Scholarship aims to bring medical professionals to rural areas

PROSSER, WA - Rural areas often struggle to have enough doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. But one local group is working to change that.

Long-time Prosser residents are probably familiar with the late Doctor Burr Field - and if you were lucky enough, you might have even gotten one of his famous flowers.

His family is using those flowers to raise money for the Doctor Burr Field Scholarship Fund.

Last year, the fund gave out two $3,000 scholarships to University of Washington med students who have committed to working in family practice right here in our region.

For Dr. Field's wife...

"[It's] very much a labor of love," said Mary Jean Field. "It just keeps bringing the joy that my husband brought to people when he did this, and we call these plants beacon of hope and bulbs of light."

In total, 300 amaryllis bulbs have been planted. Some have been sold, but the rest will be available to purchase for $25 at their annual amaryllis pick-up party.

The pick-up party is scheduled for this Saturday at Brewminatti in Prosser from 1-4.