Active kids become active teens, study says

CANADA - Kids who play more than one sport are more likely to be active teenagers.

Researchers in Canada looked at the sports participation of nearly 700 children. Five years later, kids who tried multiple sports were much more likely to keep playing, than those who specialized in one sport.

Children who didn't play any sports usually remained non-participants as teens.

