Bill Gates donates to Alzheimer's research

UNITED STATES - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is donating over $100 million of his own money to Alzheimer's research.

Gates says he'll first invest $50 million in the Dementia Discovery Fund, which is a collaboration of drug makers, government, and charity. The rest will be put into start-up companies working on some less mainstream approaches to Alzheimer's disease.

Dementia affects close to 50 million people worldwide, and is expected to drastically increase over the next 30 years.