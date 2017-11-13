Man who burglarized Metro PCS arrested just hours later - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man who burglarized Metro PCS arrested just hours later

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima man is in police custody tonight after an early morning burglary at Metro PCS just north of downtown.

Yakima police say surveillance video from the store located on 1st Street and Bartlett Place helped them catch the 45-year-old man.

According to investigators, around 6:00 this morning the suspect picked up a rock and threw it at the front door, and that's how he was able to get inside.

Shattered glass was piled up in the front of the store and some of the glass fell inside.

It's unclear how much merchandise the suspect took, but it only took about three hours for YPD to catch up with the guy. He was arrested at about 9:30 a.m.

Police are now working to see if the man is connected to any recent burglaries that have happened.

The suspect will make his preliminary appearance in court tomorrow.

We reached out to Metro PCS through phone calls and e-mails, but they did not have a comment on what happened.

