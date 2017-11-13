Hanford Advisory Board wants more funding; asking for $4 billion annually

RICHLAND, WA - The Hanford Advisory Board wants a billion and a half more dollars every year for cleanup of the site.

The board says the additional funding is needed to meet cleanup deadlines.

The advisory board said at its meeting last week the current amount of funding - which is more than $2 billion annually - isn't enough to properly clean up the site. It wants Congress to allot about $4 billion to the site every year to Hanford, saying the current amount of funding is "dangerous and destructive."

The board wants to steadily increase the amount allotted to Hanford to the cost estimates to clean up the site from 2022 to 2027.