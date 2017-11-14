Four arrested after drive-by shooting in Toppenish

TOPPENISH, WA - Four men are in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting in Toppenish. Dispatch received multiple reports of shots fired at Western Gas on the 400 Block of South Elm St. just before 11 Monday night.

An officer in the area heard the shots and got to the scene to see an early 90's white Honda Accord leaving the store. As it was leaving, the officer noticed a damaged windshield and frame on the car, leading him to believe it was involved in the shooting.

The driver took off and didn't stop for police. Eventually, the car didn't negotiate a right hand turn outside of city limits so officers could stop and arrest the driver and passenger.

After watching surveillance video, police think two people in the Accord exchanged words with two people in a red Dodge truck before both parties opened fire.

Officers arrested the passenger of the red Dodge truck at the scene and arrested the driver when he drove by in the same truck not long after.

They are now facing several charges ranging from assault in the first degree, drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.