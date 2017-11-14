Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Operation Christmas Child is a national, annual event put on each year by Samaritan's Purse. The community is asked to fill shoe boxes for children of various ages with hygiene products, toys, and other things a child might enjoy. These shoe boxes are shipped to kids in need.

There are 4 drop-off locations in Yakima:

Yakima, WA - Central Assembly of God

701 S 3rd Avenue

Yakima, WA 98902-4532

Yakima, WA - Christian Life Center

716 N 40th Avenue

Yakima, WA 98908-2671

Yakima, WA - Ahtanum Pioneer Church

8500 Ahtanum Road

Yakima, WA 98903-9433

Zillah, WA - Zillah Church of the Nazarene

203 Miles Drive

Zillah, WA 98953-9422

To see drop-off hours and more info on shoe boxes, you can visit their website: samaritanspurse.org/occ