Oregon woman arrested for attempted murder of juvenile daughter

PENDLETON, OR – On November 12, 2017, Deputy Trevor Limburg arrested 36-year-old Roxy Brook Pridgen of Athena and charged her with Attempted Murder.

Pridgen admittedly placed a quantity of a prescribed drug into a beverage and gave it to her juvenile daughter, intending to kill her because they were arguing. The juvenile became ill after consuming the beverage. Pridgen reportedly has a mental illness and takes prescribed medications.

Pridgen is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail. The case is under further investigation and will be forwarded to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.