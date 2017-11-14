Trios Foundation donates over $115K in new hospital equipment

KENNEWICK, WA – As of October 24, the Trios Foundation has donated equipment to Trios Southridge Hospital valued at more than $115,000 in 2017.

Such equipment purchases are made possible using funds raised by the Foundation at various community events, as well as from private donations, each year.

This year’s equipment donations included three items for the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with a combined value of just over $98,000:

Sonosite SII Ultrasound System – used for various invasive and diagnostic procedures performed by a physician, allowing for timely treatment of patients with a higher degree of accuracy while helping minimize recovery time.

Thermogard XP Temperature Management System and Accessory – used for inducing and maintaining hypothermia in patients with certain conditions, which helps administer rapid treatment that can result in better outcomes and shorter patient recovery time.

Arrow Vascular Positioning System (VPS) G4 Console, Printer, Cart, and Accessories – used in the placement and position verification of peripherally inserted central catheters, which improves clinician accuracy in patient treatment while reducing the risk for error and the need for X-rays.

In addition to providing the new ICU equipment, the Foundation also paid for a GlideScope video laryngoscope system purchased for the Emergency Department at Trios Southridge Hospital. The scope includes a tiny camera that helps physicians visualize a patient’s airway during a difficult intubation procedure.

“We are grateful for the Foundation’s tireless efforts to provide meaningful service and equipment enhancements like these for our patients,” said Trios CEO Craig Cudworth. “And their excellent work and contributions to Trios Health wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of ourFoundation board volunteers and the community, who continue to stand beside us in caring for our friends and neighbors.”

For more information about the programs and services supported through Trios Foundation fundraising, as well as the various ways community members may donate, please visit www.trioshealth.org/Foundation.