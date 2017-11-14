Pasco School Board discusses next steps on bond

PASCO, WA - It's the second time in less than a year that the Pasco School District has tried to pass a bond to upgrade and expand the schools.

And right now, it looks like the school district will be dealt another loss.

State law requires bonds pass by a super majority of 60 percent. According to the County Elections Department, the bond is .03 percent short.

Since 2000, more than 10,000 new students have enrolled in the district. Among other things, the bond would have paid for a new elementary school, and upgrades to Stevens Middle School.

Of course, there's still a chance this bond could end up passing.

The County Elections Department tells us they still have about 100 challenged ballots, and depending on what happens with those votes, it could make the difference.

Election results become final later this month.