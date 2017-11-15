Victim in fatal car vs. pedestrian accident identified

11-15-17 UPDATE:

KENNEWICK, WA - The victim of the fatal car vs. pedestrian accident has been identified as 22-year-old Kelly Larry Elmer Estep of Kennewick.

Estep died at the scene. Toxicology tests are currently pending, and no foul play is suspected.

This information will be updated as the story develops.

KENNEWICK, WA - Officers are still looking into a crash that killed a pedestrian. Kennewick Police tell NBC Right Now multiple people called 911 to report the accident just after 7:00 Tuesday night.

Officers say he died at the scene, on the 1000 Block of Columbia Drive.

His name hasn't been released, and won't be until his family is made aware.

This is a developing story.