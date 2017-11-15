Yakima woman dead after rollover accident

ELLENSBURG, WA - Washington State Patrol says they don't know if drugs or alcohol are involved in a rollover accident that killed a 54-year-old Yakima woman.

According to a report from a trooper, Desiree Sparling was driving her silver 2014 Mercedes GLK250 westbound on Interstate 90 near Ellensburg Tuesday afternoon. They say she drove into the median near milepost 106 and went a quarter mile before hitting the DOT guardrail. Her car rolled and came to rest on its top.

An oncoming semi hit debris but didn't get hurt.

Troopers closed the road for a few hours. The accident is still under investigation.