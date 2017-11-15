Richland's Columbia Point Golf Course hosts Turkey Shoot to benefit Tri-City Union Gospel Mission

RICHLAND, WA - A total of 128 golfers will be participating in the 19th Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Tournament this Saturday, November 18th at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission (Tri-City UGM), a local organization serving homeless and impoverished citizens throughout southeast Washington and northeast Oregon. As part of the entry fee, each team must donate a frozen turkey to the mission. The local media and public are encouraged to participate! Here's how:



1) Register to be placed on the waitlist for the 4 person Scramble Tournament (register at the golf course located at 225 Columbia Point Dr.).



2) Donate services from your business to be used as raffle prizes of which 100% of the money collected will go directly to Tri-City UGM.



3) Stop by Columbia Point Golf Course by 10:00 am on November 18th to make a donation to the Tri-City UGM. Donations can be in the form of cash, personal items, and non-perishable food items. Tri-City UGM maintains an "Urgent Needs" list on their website (https://tcugm.org/needs/).



For more information regarding this and other events at Columbia Point Golf Course, contact Mike Schoner at 946-0710 or visit www.playcolumbiapoint.com.