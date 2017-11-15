Yakima house knocked down after sustaining too much fire damage Tuesday night

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department is still investigating what caused the house fire that shut down Fruitvale Boulevard for hours on Tuesday night. The property has been an issue for the City of Yakima this year.

Last night, the home had to be knocked down because there was so much fire damage, and now it's just a pile of rubble.

According to Joe Caruso, the City's code administration manager and fire marshal, the City is the one that had boarded up the house after squatters were found inside about six months ago.

Since then, there have been several times the Yakima Police Department have responded to the house for a number of things, including people trespassing.

Yakima Fire says there were a lot of things inside when the fire broke out, and Caruso believes that whoever was in there had broken into the house.

One thing that's still unclear is if the home had any electricity, and a representative from Pacific Power says they are also not sure yet.