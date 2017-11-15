American Cancer Society closes Kennewick office

KENNEWICK, WA - The American Cancer Society office in Kennewick will be officially closing its doors next month, and although there won't be an office anymore, there will still be resources available.

They aren't closing because of budget cuts - officials say it's because the location was no longer cost-effective. The location is among a few other offices that are being shut down on the west coast due to operational efficiency.

There will be one representative still here in Kennewick, and you will still have access to ACS resources.

The office will stay open until December 8th and as for the building, there are no official plans for it yet.

Christina Kelly, the communications director, says at the end of the day it's important that ACS is responsible with the money donors give them.

"The public has entrusted us with donor funds and we have to spend that money with the sharpest intentions," said Kelly. "So you know, just like times are changing, it means we have to review our business and physical space needs regularly."

So even though there will no longer be a physical office, the ACS will still have a presence here in the Tri-Cities. In fact, they still have a local committee putting together a fundraiser for Relay For Life in 2018.

For more information on the fundraiser, you can contact Karah at columbiariverrelay@gmail.com.