Local ski areas are close to opening

TRI-CITIES, WA - Area ski resorts are getting ready for another season on the slopes, and we might not have to wait much longer for opening day at our closest mountains.

The total snow at the base of White Pass Ski Area west of Yakima is 18 inches, with 31 inches up top at the summit. Two inches have come down in the last 24 hours and we are below freezing throughout the ski area.

As for when it will open?

White Pass officials say they won't announce an opening until snow actually comes down, but they haven't ruled out that it could be as early as this weekend. They said they'll have a better idea tomorrow morning.

As for Bluewood, not quite as much snow on the ground. 9 inches at the base of the mountain and 19 at the summit.

Bluewood officials tell us as of now they're just over two weeks away from trying to open for the season.