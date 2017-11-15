Too much screen time could lead to suicidal thoughts in teen gir - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Too much screen time could lead to suicidal thoughts in teen girls, study shows

SAN DIEGO, CA - Too much screen time may be behind a rise in suicidal thoughts among young girls.

Researchers at San Diego State University studied questionnaire data from more than a half million teens. They found teenagers were more likely to think about or attempt suicide if they spent at least five hours a day on electronic devices.

They were also more likely to have symptoms of depression.

The data coincides with a recent rise in suicides among teen girls.

