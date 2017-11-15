Kennewick School District introducing new three-hour delay option

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District announced that they're introducing a new three-hour delay option.

There will still be two-hour delays, and this new option will only be considered if the district has missed a significant number of school days already.

The new delay will run similarly to a two-hour delay, but there are some changes. First, once decided a two-hour delay won't switch to a three-hour, it could change to a closure if conditions get worse. Buses will run on a two- or three-hour delay as specified, and breakfast as well as ECEAP, Tri-Tech, and Keewaydin classes will be canceled.

When it comes to early release Wednesdays for K through 8th graders, there will only be early release if there's a two-hour delay; if there's a three-hour delay, the early release is canceled.

And for high schoolers, it doesn't matter if it's a two- or three-hour delay, early release is canceled and students will get out at the regular time.

So if you are a KSD parent, you can sign up for alerts either through email, phone calls, or texts. You can also tune into Wake Up Northwest for the latest on school delays and closures.