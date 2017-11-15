Local high school students raise awareness about reducing our carbon footprint

PASCO, WA - Each year on November 15th, millions of people across the country take part in America Recycles Day. This includes some of our very own local students at Chiawana High School, who are raising awareness about reducing our carbon footprint.

The Green Club at Chiawana High School - and the life skills class associated with it - doesn't just get together on this national day.

They comb through the halls every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, collecting paper, plastic, and cans.

Earnest Sanders is a teacher at Chiawana High School, and he says teaching kids about recycling is more important now than ever before. He's helping them understand that they have a responsibility with our environment.

"Every time you throw something on the ground or you walk away from it or you leave it and don't take care of it, you're essentially messing up your planet," Sanders said.

He added that Chiawana totaled around 5,000 pounds of recyclables by the end of the school year.