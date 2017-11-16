One man dead after crashing through brick wall and into house

PASCO, WA - One man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through a brick wall and into a house on Sandifur and Convention in Pasco, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say the 47 year-old Pasco man, was driving his Dodge Ram pickup northbound on Convention near the Fairchild Cinemas, when he veered off the road and drove through a field. The truck then crossed Sandifur, narrowly missing two cars, and continued straight through a six foot high brick wall before crashing into a house, through the master bedroom. The truck finally came to a rest on the opposite side of house.

A 16 year old boy was the only person home at the time, and fortunately wasn't hurt. The house suffered substantial damage and Code Enforcement declared it unsafe to live in.

Police say the driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at Kadlec Medical Center upon arrival. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown. But one possibility being investigated is that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

Sandifur was closed for a while, but is now back open. The driver hasn't been identified yet, as police are still working to notify the family. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.