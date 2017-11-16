What to know before cutting a Christmas Tree in the Okanogan-Wen - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

What to know before cutting a Christmas Tree in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Many people have already started looking for their perfect Christmas Tree in the Okanogan-Wennatchee Forest. But before you cut down your tree, be sure to get a tree cutting permit from the Naches Ranger Station.

Permits cost $5 and families are can buy two.

When you find that perfect tree, "And you have your orange permit tag you just clip out the month and date and year on the tag and then we give you a zip tie," Recreation Manager at Naches Ranger District Bill Zimmer says, "you tie it to your tree so its visible when you're transporting it back home."

According to Zimmer, "You can use a chain saw if you like or a chain saw just try not to leave more than a six inch stump when you cut your tree, and please don't top our trees, take the whole tree."

It's important not to cut trees within 200 feet of any roads like Highway 12, Highway 410, and forest service roads. You also can't cut any trees within 150 feet of a stream, lake, pond, or wetland area, and no tree over 15 feet is allowed to be cut.

"This is an inexpensive really fun way to get a nice Christmas tree," says Zimmer.

If you have any questions make sure to contact the Naches Ranger Station or click here for their website.

Here is a list of locations where you can buy a permit: 

Yakima-
Bi-Mart Store
                1207 North 40th Ave
Bi-Mart Store
                309 South 5th Ave

Naches-
Naches Ranger District
                10237 U.S. Highway 12
Oak Creek Ace Hardware
                10400 U.S. Highway 12
Slim's Market
                9951 U.S. Highway 12

Chinook Pass Area-
Eagle Rock Resort-
                8590 State Route 410
Whistlin Jack Lodge
                20800 State Route 410

White Pass Area-
Rimrock Grocery Store
                34090 U.S. Highway 12

Selah-
Helms True Value Hardware
                475 North Wenas Road
Selah Save-On Foods
                800 North Park Center

Sunnyside-
Bi-Mart Store
                110 West South Hill Road

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   