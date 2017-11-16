What to know before cutting a Christmas Tree in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

YAKIMA, WA - Many people have already started looking for their perfect Christmas Tree in the Okanogan-Wennatchee Forest. But before you cut down your tree, be sure to get a tree cutting permit from the Naches Ranger Station.

Permits cost $5 and families are can buy two.

When you find that perfect tree, "And you have your orange permit tag you just clip out the month and date and year on the tag and then we give you a zip tie," Recreation Manager at Naches Ranger District Bill Zimmer says, "you tie it to your tree so its visible when you're transporting it back home."

According to Zimmer, "You can use a chain saw if you like or a chain saw just try not to leave more than a six inch stump when you cut your tree, and please don't top our trees, take the whole tree."

It's important not to cut trees within 200 feet of any roads like Highway 12, Highway 410, and forest service roads. You also can't cut any trees within 150 feet of a stream, lake, pond, or wetland area, and no tree over 15 feet is allowed to be cut.

"This is an inexpensive really fun way to get a nice Christmas tree," says Zimmer.

If you have any questions make sure to contact the Naches Ranger Station or click here for their website.

Here is a list of locations where you can buy a permit:

Yakima-

Bi-Mart Store

1207 North 40th Ave

Bi-Mart Store

309 South 5th Ave

Naches-

Naches Ranger District

10237 U.S. Highway 12

Oak Creek Ace Hardware

10400 U.S. Highway 12

Slim's Market

9951 U.S. Highway 12

Chinook Pass Area-

Eagle Rock Resort-

8590 State Route 410

Whistlin Jack Lodge

20800 State Route 410

White Pass Area-

Rimrock Grocery Store

34090 U.S. Highway 12

Selah-

Helms True Value Hardware

475 North Wenas Road

Selah Save-On Foods

800 North Park Center

Sunnyside-

Bi-Mart Store

110 West South Hill Road