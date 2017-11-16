AAA expecting a large crowd this Thanksgiving

NBC RIGHT NOW - If you'll be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, whether it be by plane, train or automobile, expect a bigger crowd.

AAA's annual Thanksgiving Travel Forecast released Thursday morning says nearly 51,000,000 Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving. That's the most in a dozen years.

89% of all travelers, or 45,500,000 people, are planning a Thanksgiving road trip despite the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014. Seattle made the list of the top ten most congested cities to drive in.

As for those flying the skies, they'll be paying the cheapest average airfare since 2013.