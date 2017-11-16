Congressman Newhouse and more visiting Wapato schools for Focus - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Congressman Newhouse and more visiting Wapato schools for Focus on Education Month

Posted: Updated:

WAPATO, WA - Wapato Public Schools are recognizing Focus on Education Month (November) by inviting elected leaders to visit the District to see and hear about the efforts taking place to improve learning facilities. On Monday, November 20th, administrators, staff and students will host Congressman Dan Newhouse, along with State legislators from the 14th and 15th Districts as well as other local and federal representatives.

The guests will be given tour of the District’s new elementary school (Simcoe Elementary School) that is currently under construction and being paid for through a $13.7-million State K-3 Class Size Reduction Grant. They will also visit a classroom addition project at Adams Elementary School that was completed this past summer. This project was part of a State funded pilot project using a new type of construction called Cross Laminated Timber.

Following the tours District leadership will sit down with the elected leaders for a discussion about some of its priorities moving forward. It will also be an opportunity for District leaders to learn from our elected representatives what it can do to help inform their work.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   