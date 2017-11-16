Congressman Newhouse and more visiting Wapato schools for Focus on Education Month

WAPATO, WA - Wapato Public Schools are recognizing Focus on Education Month (November) by inviting elected leaders to visit the District to see and hear about the efforts taking place to improve learning facilities. On Monday, November 20th, administrators, staff and students will host Congressman Dan Newhouse, along with State legislators from the 14th and 15th Districts as well as other local and federal representatives.

The guests will be given tour of the District’s new elementary school (Simcoe Elementary School) that is currently under construction and being paid for through a $13.7-million State K-3 Class Size Reduction Grant. They will also visit a classroom addition project at Adams Elementary School that was completed this past summer. This project was part of a State funded pilot project using a new type of construction called Cross Laminated Timber.

Following the tours District leadership will sit down with the elected leaders for a discussion about some of its priorities moving forward. It will also be an opportunity for District leaders to learn from our elected representatives what it can do to help inform their work.