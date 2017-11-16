Future service dogs need foster homes

RICHLAND, WA - On Thursday, WSU Tri-Cities hosted Pasco-based non-profit Service Peace Warriors, who pairs veterans with service dogs for free.

But before the dogs can be paired with a vet, they need to spend time with a foster family.

Anyone who has a fenced in backyard can become a foster parent to these puppies. All that they require is that you feed and take care of them, and Service Peace Warriors will take care of vet bills.

Then after a year when the dogs have grown, they will be trained to become a service dog for veterans suffering from PTSD.

And even though these dogs might not know it yet, they will one day change the lives of vets.

"We had a veteran who would go grocery shopping at 2 a.m. because he didn't like to be around people," said Eric Mattox, vice president of Service Peace Warriors. "And then he got a service dog and now he's running marathons."

If you are interested in fostering a puppy or if you are or know a vet who would like to be paired with a service dog, you can visit their website www.servicepeacewarriors.org for more information.