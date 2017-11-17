Deputies arrest suspect in armed robbery

UPDATE:

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies have a suspect in custody in connection to the armed robbery at The Just a Minute Mart. They said on their Facebook page they identified and arrested 24-year-old Seth R. Waliser four hours after the robbery.

He's now facing 1st degree robbery charges.

-----------------------------------------------

BENTON CITY, WA - Deputies tell us they've identified a person of interest after a robbery at gunpoint. It happened at The Just a Minute Mart on 9th Street in Benton City just before 5:30 Thursday night.

The suspect allegedly went into the store with a gun and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect the money, and then he ran away.



The sheriff's office wasn't able to find the suspect, even after setting up a perimeter around the mini-mart.

Lieutenant Steve Caughey with the Benton County Sheriff's Office says, "The suspect, male, had his face completely covered with a black bandana, and was also, it appeared possibly knew the cameras were in the store because he kept his head down when he came inside the store."

Luckily no one got hurt.

Deputies say the suspect took off heading northeast after leaving the gas station.

If you know anything you should call Benton County Sheriff's Deputies at (509) 628-0333.

This is a developing story.