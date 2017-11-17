50 officers growing facial hair for a good cause in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - For the first time in over thirty years, The Yakima Police Department is allowing officers to grow facial hair for a good cause. They're taking part in No Shave November to support family, friends, and those in the community dealing with cancer.

Each employee involved is donating a minimum of $50 which will be sent to Children's Wishes and Dreams.

Officer Bryan Elliot with YPD says, "We're out to help give awareness to the cancer situation, that everybody can take heart in that. We're willing to go to this extent to show that we're a part of that."

"At the end of all of this we will get back together with our charity and make our donation to them," says Captain Gary Jones.

This year fifty officers have participated in No Shave November.