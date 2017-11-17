50 officers growing facial hair for a good cause in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

50 officers growing facial hair for a good cause in Yakima

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - For the first time in over thirty years, The Yakima Police Department is allowing officers to grow facial hair for a good cause. They're taking part in No Shave November to support family, friends, and those in the community dealing with cancer.

Each employee involved is donating a minimum of $50 which will be sent to Children's Wishes and Dreams.

Officer Bryan Elliot with YPD says, "We're out to help give awareness to the cancer situation, that everybody can take heart in that. We're willing to go to this extent to show that we're a part of that."

"At the end of all of this we will get back together with our charity and make our donation to them," says Captain Gary Jones.

This year fifty officers have participated in No Shave November.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   