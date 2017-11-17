New Pendleton Fire Department making great progress with bond

PENDLETON, OR - It's been five months since voters approved a bond for a new fire station in Pendleton. Reporter Jaclyn Selesky sat down with the fire chief today, who showed her the first round of blueprints for the new facility.

The $10 million bond is not only going towards a new fire station, but also towards new life-saving equipment, like the jaws of life that firefighters use on a weekly basis.

The run-down Pendleton fire station will soon be no more. Voters passed the bond in May, and slowly but surely, the new fire station is making progress.

$8 million is going towards the new location, and the remaining $2 million is going towards a new ambulance and other rescue equipment.

"The investment that the community has made is already paying off in lives saved here," said Chief Mike Ciraulo.

They plan on breaking ground sometime in the spring of 2018. The new station will take a little more than a year to complete and will be located at the old Saint Anthony Hospital site.