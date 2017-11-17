Recovery and Wellness Center adds eating disorder program to new location

RICHLAND, WA - People suffering from eating disorders in our area now have better options to help them get healthy.

The Recovery and Wellness Center of Eastern Washington held a grand opening for its new location in Richland. The new location on Keene near Yoke's is going to allow counselors to create a whole new program.

The Intensive Eating Disorder Outpatient Program wll meet five days a week, and is a service that Director Katie Klutt says was not possible at their previous, smaller location in Kennewick.

It is also the only similar program available in southeastern Washington, meaning people seeking treatment no longer need to travel to places like Spokane or Seattle to get the help they need.

"We often have moms that need help and they just don't want to leave their families," Klutt explained, "so they just are not getting help."

In addition to the eating disorder program, the center also has programs designed to help people with anxiety and depression...as well as a group focused specifically on helping students maintain a healthy lifestyle.

We're told the center accepts all insurance plans, and has scholarships available for people who qualify.

Anyone interested in learning more can check them out online at recoveryandwellness.org.