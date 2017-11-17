Moccasin Lake Foundation donates $6.3 million to Heritage University for student scholarships

Toppenish, Wash. – Today the Moccasin Lake Foundation of Seattle awarded Heritage University $6.3 million, the largest single gift in the 35-year-old university’s history. The endowment will be used exclusively to fund student scholarships that pay for the full cost of attendance, including tuition, books, and room and board for up to four years of study to earn a bachelor’s degree. This scholarship is open to all incoming new students to Heritage, pursuing any of the university’s more than 40 undergraduate degrees.

Lisa P. Anderson, President of the Moccasin Lake Foundation, explained the foundation’s rationale for funding this endowment at Heritage. “The Moccasin Lake Foundation wants to ensure that students who want to go college, but who do not have access to the financial resources necessary to do so, have that opportunity. We believe in the mission of Heritage University and want to further that mission through the establishment of this endowment. Education is the great emancipator and we are proud to contribute to the long term growth of the Yakima Valley as these graduates go on to do good and great things in their communities.”

The Moccasin Lake Foundation is a private not-for-profit organization which seeks to enrich Northwest communities through its charitable contributions.

Heritage University President, Dr. Andrew Sund expressed his profound gratitude and was humbled by the immensity of the gift. “The Moccasin Lake Foundation gift is the largest single gift in the history of Heritage University. The endowment created by this gift will fund a cohort of 20 scholars annually for all time, long after my time as president has come and gone,” said Dr. Sund. “There is a bright line between Heritage University’s success and all of our donors. We are grateful for every gift we receive as each enables our students to achieve their educational goals and develop into the leaders that will serve our communities.”

Candidates will be evaluated on their ability to demonstrate their commitment to pursuing their education as well as giving back to their community. Applicants must have and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.75. Students interested in all fields of study are welcome to apply. Applicants can apply online at husoar.com. The deadline for applications is February 16, 2018.

Heritage is in the final stages of a $30,000,000 comprehensive campaign focused on four primary areas of need: Student Scholarships, Campus Construction, Service to the Valley and Academic Programing. With a little more than two years to go in the campaign, David Wise, Vice President of University Advancement is optimistic that the University will reach its goal. “The unwavering mission of the university, to provide access to a high quality college education to all students of the valley is one that has spoken powerfully to thousands in our family of supporters over the last thirty-five years. We are so grateful for every one of them and for every gift we receive. It is that family that has allowed Heritage initially to survive and now to thrive and as a result, serve all the people of the valley - for it is through education that we can change the world.”

For more information, contact David Wise, VP of Advancement and Marketing at (509) 865-0717 or wise_d@heritage.edu.