Spokane County detectives investigate sexual explicit juvenile photographs

MEDICAL LAKE, WA - On November 11, 2017, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Spokane County Deputy Krystal Bitzer responded to a residence in Medical Lake regarding a possible sex crime. Deputy Bitzer was told a juvenile, who attends Medical Lake High School, was selling the log-on information to an internet drive which reportedly contained sexually explicit pictures of female juveniles.

Through her investigation, Deputy Bitzer viewed several named folders on the drive that contained “selfie” type pictures of females she estimated to be 15 to 18 years old in named folders.

Spokane County Sexual Assault Unit Detectives were called to assist with the investigation. With the initial information, investigators believe the pictures are of females who live in West Spokane County and possibly do or did attend Medical Lake High School or other schools in the area.

Officials at Medical Lake School District were notified of the investigation and are cooperating with investigators who are working to identify the suspect(s) involved in this incident as well as, learn the facts of what occurred.

Detectives are currently working to preserve evidence, prevent further dissemination of the photos and identify potential victims. Investigators will contact the parents of victims as soon as possible once they are identified.

The Sheriff’s Office asks you to please take a few minutes to talk to you school age children and let them know any picture they send to a “friend”, a “boyfriend” or whomever, once they hit send, they no longer control that image, meaning it could end up anywhere, viewed by anyone or by everyone on the internet.

Distributing or possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct (even if consensual) is a felony.