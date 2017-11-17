35-year-old Space Needle time capsule opened - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

35-year-old Space Needle time capsule opened

SEATTLE, WA - Construction workers renovating the Space Needle found a time capsule that was placed inside the observation deck in 1982.

The time capsule, installed 35 years ago, was removed from the iron beam it was placed into Friday at 8 a.m.

Inside was memorabilia from the 1962 world's fair, letters and photos from Space Needle employees and other items related to the building.

