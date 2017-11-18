Family and friends mourn loss of Hermiston woman found dead in Portland

11-20-17 UPDATE:

PORTLAND, OR - Police in the Portland area are continuing to investigate after a longtime Hermiston mother was found dead over the weekend.

Lincoln City Police tells us Jeana Beck disappeared Thursday evening. She had been staying at the Rodeway Inn in Lincoln City with her son. Her family reported her missing on Friday afternoon.

Sadly, police found her body later that evening in a river near the Roadway Inn. At this point, a cause of death has not been released.

Reporter Mackenzie Allen spoke with one of Beck's oldest friends - Teena Allison - who has known Beck since she was just ten years old. But even before Mackenzie spoke with Allison, it was clear from the outpouring of love on social media that though Beck no longer lived in Hermiston, she was still very much an important part of the community.

Allison is now grieving the loss of one of her best friends just days before they were going to celebrate her 51st birthday. She says Beck was always the first to step up and help anyway she could.

"She is a true blessing to everyone who knew her, and she will be greatly missed," Allison said. "She was very well loved by many."

A couple fundraisers have been set up to help support the family. Anyone interested in donating can do so through their Go Fund me account at https://www.gofundme.com/click-here-to-support-jeanas-family or by donating at any Banner Bank to the name "Jeana Beck."

----------------------------------

11-18-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

LINCOLN CITY, OR-- The body of a missing Oregon woman was found Friday night in Lincoln City.

We spoke with Lincoln City Police Sgt., Oscar Escalante, who told us that Jeanene Beck, who was originally from Hermiston, was last seen around 9:00 PM on Thursday at the Rodeway Inn in Lincoln City. She was there with her son, went to leave the room, and never came back.

Just before 1:00 PM on the 17th, her family reported her missing, as she had not been seen or heard from since leaving the hotel.

Sgt. Escalante says that Lincoln City detectives and Oregon State Patrol detectives were put on the case, and that, around 8:30 last night, her body was found in the D River near the Rodeway Inn.

At this point, the cause of death is still unknown, and the case is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. We will update this story as we learn more details.