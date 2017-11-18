Kennewick officers looking for robbery suspect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick officers looking for robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now Kennewick officers need your help finding the suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Saturday morning. 

They say that around 11:30 AM, a man went into the Gesa Credit Union on N Huntington Street, approached the teller, and held up a sign demanding money. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount. The man then fled the bank. 

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male wearing a hoodie, with a mask over his mouth. Despite his unknown location, officers say that the man is not a danger to the public.  

If you know who this man might be, call Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures