Kennewick officers looking for robbery suspect

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now Kennewick officers need your help finding the suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Saturday morning.

They say that around 11:30 AM, a man went into the Gesa Credit Union on N Huntington Street, approached the teller, and held up a sign demanding money. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount. The man then fled the bank.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male wearing a hoodie, with a mask over his mouth. Despite his unknown location, officers say that the man is not a danger to the public.

If you know who this man might be, call Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS.