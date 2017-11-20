Local tattoo artist finds a unique way to give back

RICHLAND, WA.-- Breana Wilkerson is an artist at the Parkway Tattoo shop in Richland, and this week, in hopes of helping people in need, she's started Inksgiving.

As a way of encouraging her clients to give, Bre is cutting them some slack on prices, if they bring in a donation. For three cans of nonperishable food, you'll get $5 off a piercing. For $20 worth of food, you'll get $20 off a tattoo.

However, for Bre, these donations are a little more personal, as not so long ago, she was in a tough spot herself.

"I know what it's like to be on the receiving side of things," Bre told NBC Right Now. "I just want to return the favor and impact somebody's life."

Even if you don't want a tattoo or piercing, you can bring any donations to 614 The Pkwy, in Richland.