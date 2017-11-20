Kennewick Police arrest burglary suspect - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Kennewick Police arrest burglary suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - A 20-year-old man is facing burglary charges for allegedly breaking into the Castle Megastore. 

Kennewick Police responded to a business alarm just after 12:00 Monday morning. When they got there, they found the front glass door smashed. 

Witnesses told officers they saw a man running northbound on foot. Officers found Cody Williamson trying to hide in the lobby of the Super 8 Motel.

He's facing first degree burglary charges.

