Charles Manson dies at 83

KERN COUNTY, CA - Infamous cult leader Charles Manson has died. Manson died just after 8:00 Sunday night at a hospital in California.

In 1969 the cult leader dispatched his followers to commit a series of murders that shocked the country. Among their victims, the actress Sharon Tate.

Manson was sentenced to death in 1970 for directing the brutal murders of Tate and six other people. But he was spared two years later and was sentenced to life behind bars when California got rid of the death penalty.

For many Americans, Manson became the living embodiment of evil, and he was once dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine "The Most Dangerous Man Alive."

Manson had been in poor health for some time and was undergoing treatment at a Kern County Hospital.

He was 83-years-old.