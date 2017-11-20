Othello Police investigating windows being shot out - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Othello Police investigating windows being shot out

OTHELLO, WA - Othello Police are investigating 24 different cases of car windows being shot at with a BB gun over the weekend. Between Friday and Sunday, 30 cars and over 40 windows were shot at.

Police say the incidents have caused about $10,000 in damages.

Officers believe two people are driving around, firing from their car.

If you know anything call police at (509) 488-3314.

