State wildlife officers find moose killed out of season

WENATCHEE, WA (AP) - State wildlife officers say a moose has been illegally killed near Lake Wenatchee in northern Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's Law Enforcement Division said in a Sunday statement that officers found the moose carcass in a clearing near Meadow Creek.

There is no hunting season for moose in that area.

According to the department, only the head and some meat was taken.

Officers have recovered evidence from the site where the moose was found and are reviewing security footage from nearby roads.

Killing moose out of season can result in a maximum penalty of $5,000 and up to a year in jail, along with a criminal wildlife penalty of $4,000.