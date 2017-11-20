Richland High School yearbook students attend National Journalism Convention

RICHLAND, WA - Eight Richland High School yearbook students attended the National High School Journalism Convention November 16-19 in Dallas, Texas. Students attended professional learning workshops focused on photography development and journalism skills (photo gallery).

“The keynote speakers and activities really engaged the students,” said Toree Markussen, RHS yearbook teacher. “They brought back many practical ideas to be used in the 2017-2018 yearbook.”

“I learned ways to improve my photography, writing, reporting, and design skills,” said senior Piper Gearheart. “We were given tools to not only improve this yearbook, but also books in years to come.”

“Conventions bring us together and inspire the journalism passion that a yearbook staff needs,” added senior and Editor-in-chief Isabelle Stalcup.

Also attending were: Hanna Hansen, Taylor Dover, Baylee Keas, Kennedy McClure, Amelia Walker, and Allison Wuerch.