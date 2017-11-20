Yakima Federal Savings in Pasco robbed; similar to Kennewick bank robbery

PASCO, WA - A second bank robbery has happened in the Tri-Cities in just three days; this time, a bank in Pasco.

Detectives have left the scene at Yakima Federal Savings and Loan along Court Street, but they are still investigating. One area they've been looking in is over by some semis. They say the suspect may have run in that direction, and are checking if he was in a car or not. They are also checking possible tire tracks from the rain on the road.

The suspect came into the bank just after 1 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money. He got the money and left.

Police tell us they are looking at similarities between this robbery and the Kennewick bank robbery from Saturday to see if these are potentially connected to each other.