Saliva test for concussion symptoms

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA - A saliva test may be able to predict how long concussion symptoms will last.

Doctors often have to make educated guesses when advising concussion patients when they can resume normal activities, and how long they may have headaches and feel nauseated.

But a new study from Penn State College of Medicine may someday do away with the guessing game.

Researchers there found tiny molecules in saliva were able to predict whether concussion symptoms would last more than a month with about 85 percent accuracy.

It was a small study - with just 52 patients - and will need to be confirmed with more research.