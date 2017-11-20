A study's results show refillable water bottles have more germs than dog toys

UNITED STATES - Your refillable water bottle may be dirtier than your dog's bone.

A team from the website treadmillreviews.net swabbed the lids of 12 water bottles used by athletes. Each bottle contained about 1,000 times more bacteria than an average dog toy!

Water bottles with a straw-top were the cleanest, while slide tops were the germiest.

Experts say you probably won't get sick from your water bottle, but it is important to wash it regularly.