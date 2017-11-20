Community Christmas tree put up in downtown Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - We may have not made it through Thanksgiving yet, but there was some Christmas cheer in downtown Yakima this morning despite the rain while workers put up the community Christmas tree at Millennium Plaza.

This year's tree is a 40-foot spruce. It took about an hour to make sure the base was just the right size to fit into a hole in the ground.

“The tree installation is a partnership with Russell Crane, Gilbert Orchards, the City’s Public Works Department and the Downtown Association of Yakima,” Economic Development Manager Sean Hawkins said. “They all help in different ways.”

The tree was donated by a family in Terrace Heights.

Now, volunteers will begin decorating the tree to get it ready for the official lighting ceremony. Last year it was the same weekend as Thanksgiving, but this year it's going back to the way it was in years past.

So mark your calendars: the tree lighting ceremony will be Sunday, December 3rd, right after the annual Holiday Light Parade.