Southridge senior performing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TRI-CITIES, WA - Walking in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is something not everyone gets to do, but for one local family, it's become something of a tradition.

Southridge senior Cameron Phillips will be the fourth one in her family to perform in the parade, and she's certainly not having any trouble keeping the nerves at bay.

"I've done sort of things like this before where I've had to learn things last minute, so I'm kind of used to it," Phillips explained.

She is the only person representing the Tri-Cities and most likely from Washington state.

"I haven't heard of anybody else from Washington, so I'm most likely the only person in the color guard from Washington that's going," said Phillips.

And her older sister is more than happy to pass down the trade.

"And this year she made me tear up so bad in the stands when I was watching her," said Kristin Phillips, her sister. "I'm like, I'm so excited that she's going, I just can't wait, I'm going to be screaming through the TV when I see her."

For Phillips, this opportunity is a dream come true.

"It means so much," she said. "I've always wanted to go to New York my entire life and now that I finally get to go there and get to be a part of something that's so huge and has a whole bunch of other people in it."