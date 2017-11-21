Police identify body found near Umatilla River

PENDLETON, OR - Pendleton Police have identified the man who was found near the Umatilla River last week. 58-year-old Alfonso Alva-Reyes of Milton-Freewater was found dead on Thursday.



The medical examiner ruled that Alva-Reyes died from advanced cirrhosis and hypothermia. Police found no obvious signs of foul play, but the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office in Portland has performed an autopsy and tests.



Dog walkers found Alva-Reyes dead near the southeast edge of the McKennon Station fence near the Umatilla River.