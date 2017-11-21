Yakima holiday closures planned for Thanksgiving - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima holiday closures planned for Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Many of the City of Yakima’s facilities will be closed this Thursday and Friday, November 23rd and 24th, for the Thanksgiving holiday. That includes City Hall, Y-PAC, and Parks and Recreation offices.

Business offices for the Police and Fire Departments will be closed. Emergency services will remain available.

In addition, the City’s Harman Center will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 24-26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Lions Pool will be closed Thursday, November 23rd, for the holiday.

Yakima Transit will not provide bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23rd but will operate its normal Friday schedule on November 24th.

There will be no City of Yakima garbage pick-up service on Thursday, November 23rd. Garbage scheduled for pick-up on Thursday by the City’s Refuse Division will instead be collected on Friday, November 24th. Garbage pick-up services scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday, November 25th.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   