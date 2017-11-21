Yakima holiday closures planned for Thanksgiving

YAKIMA, WA - Many of the City of Yakima’s facilities will be closed this Thursday and Friday, November 23rd and 24th, for the Thanksgiving holiday. That includes City Hall, Y-PAC, and Parks and Recreation offices.

Business offices for the Police and Fire Departments will be closed. Emergency services will remain available.

In addition, the City’s Harman Center will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 24-26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Lions Pool will be closed Thursday, November 23rd, for the holiday.

Yakima Transit will not provide bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23rd but will operate its normal Friday schedule on November 24th.

There will be no City of Yakima garbage pick-up service on Thursday, November 23rd. Garbage scheduled for pick-up on Thursday by the City’s Refuse Division will instead be collected on Friday, November 24th. Garbage pick-up services scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday, November 25th.