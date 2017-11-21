Classroom Makeover Winner: Mrs. Muchlinski from Hawthorne Elementary

KENNEWICK, WA - Classroom Makeover is BACK! The first teacher to be surprised this school year, was indeed surprised. Lisa Muchlinski teaches at Hawthorne Elementary School in Kennewick. She has been working in the education field for more than two decades and spent the last 13 years working on the administration side. But, she always knew her heart is in the classroom.

"I do this because I love it not because I'm going to be recognized. But this is amazing. I'll be able to get some great things for our classroom. It's been amazing. I love coming to work every day and these kids just bring joy to me," said Mrs. Muchlinski.



She said she'll use the $250 to buy toys and other learning tools for her classroom. Her own children actually nominated her for the Classroom Makeover award, which is a partnership between NBC Right Now and Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



