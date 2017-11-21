Volunteers needed for Walla Walla committee positions

WALLA WALLA, WA - The City of Walla Walla is seeking citizen volunteers to serve on the following:

BICYCLE & PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE – Two openings for full three-year terms. One member may live within the City’s urban growth area.

HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION – Two openings for a term expiring June 30, 2020. One position may be filled by a person residing within the City’s urban growth area.

INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT COMMITTEE – One opening for an accountant for a term expiring December 31, 2018. Must be a City resident.

LODGING TAX ADVISORY COMMITTEE – One opening for a member representing the lodging industry for a term expiring December 31, 2020.

PARKS, RECREATION & URBAN FORESTRY ADVISORY BOARD – Four openings, three for full 3-year terms and one for a 1-year term. Must be City resident.

PLANNING COMMISSION – One opening for full 3-year term. Must be a City resident.

PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES – One opening for a full 5-year term. Must be a City resident.

Applications for these unpaid positions are available in the City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 15 North 3rd Ave., by calling 524-4348, or online at http://www.wallawallawa.gov/city/boards.

The deadline for submitting applications is Thursday, December 14.