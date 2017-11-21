Two people dead, another in serious condition in Lewiston; suspect in custody

LEWISTON, ID (AP) - Law enforcement officials in northern Idaho say a person of interest connected to a double homicide is in police custody.

According to Lewiston Police, 73-year-old Richard Carlin of Lewiston, Idaho was detained Tuesday outside Umatilla, OR.

Lewiston police Lt. Jeff Klone says officers responded to a Lewiston home Tuesday morning and found two dead bodies. A third adult was taken to a local hospital for a stab wound to the back and is reportedly in serious condition. None of the victims have been identified.

Klone said investigators are working to secure arrest warrants for Carlin and search warrants for the mobile home where the dead bodies were found.