New guidelines for homeless encampments in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Religious institutions in Kennewick may soon have specific guidelines for creating temporary homeless encampments on their property.

This - after tents started to pop up outside of Dayspring Ministries in east Kennewick last March.

Among the requirements, each approved encampment can only be there for six months and can only have 100 people. It must be on property owned by a religious organization, they cannot be within a thousand feet of another homeless encampment, and must be located within a half-mile of public transportation.

The Kennewick Planning Commission voted to move forward with the potential ordinance, sending it to Kennewick City Council for discussion on December 5th.